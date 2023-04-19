PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Local non-profit Adventures Without Limits and Fernweh Food Company are joining forces for an Earth Day Oregon partnership to help support the non-profit’s work breaking barriers to the great outdoors.

For the collaboration, Fernweh Food Company — which makes plant-based and gluten-free dehydrated meals in sustainable packaging — is selling Twice as Nice Savory Salt with proceeds benefitting Adventures Without Limits.

Twice as Nice Salt was inspired, in part, by local broth company Brothy, who gave Fernweh broth bits to dehydrate, which they later turned into the salt. Twice as Nice Savory Salt can be purchased through Fernweh’s website.

“It just brought the whole idea of Earth Day and of getting outside and community all together into one bagged product,” said Ashley Lance of Fernweh Food Company.

Emma Flynn of Adventures Without Limits described how the partnership will benefit their mission.

“We aspire to get everyone outside regardless of any barriers they might have in accessing the outdoors,” Flynn said. “Everyone deserves access to the outdoors because it is really beneficial to our social, emotional and our physical well-being.”