PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton concert series is looking to bring together musicians from every background to celebrate music’s universal language.

The non-profit Music Workshop is putting on the free Soundwaves concert series at The Reser in Beaverton.

The concerts feature artists from several different backgrounds and seek to show the power of music across boundaries.

AM Extra was joined by Melanie Rosales Del Cid, a local high school student, a former Music Workshop participant and now, the host of Soundwaves.

