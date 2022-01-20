Local school garden partnership teaches students about healthy eating

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Some local first and second graders are the masterminds behind a new salad that you can order at Portland area restaurants.

From growing and inspecting the food they grow in their garden at the Faubion School, to preparing it and tasting it, these first and second graders are experts on produce.

The Sun Hit Wonder is the result of the Faubion students’ knowledge — a partnership between Evergreens and the non-profit Growing Gardens.

“They were super over the moon for this. The attention they get that they were able to create and guide this process but also to see this…be able to come and see their work, their decisions, their tasting really be manifested into a bowl, into a salad that our community can come and enjoy and feel healthy about,” Growing Gardens Executive Director Jason Skipton said.

The Sun Hit Wonder has mixed greens, apples, cheese, cranberries, corn, ranch dressing and more. A dollar from every sale goes right back to the Faubion School’s garden program.

“I think when you get ownership over what you’re doing…let your kids build their own food, they’re going to be a lot more accepting of it. So, they embraced it and enjoyed it and it was a very, very positive experience,” Evergreens Area Manager Nicky Byma said.

Growing Gardens has several programs, including youth garden programs in 11 elementary schools and one high school in the Portland area.

Growing the produce involves math and science and the kids at Faubion tasted dozens of varieties of vegetables to determine what would go into this salad.

“We wanted to be able to show the kids that eating healthy is fun. That is the goal with Evergreens in general, we want everyone to know you can eat healthy and you don’t have to sacrifice flavor,” Byma said.

The Sun Hit Wonder is available at local Evergreens locations through next month.