PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Royal Moore Subaru in Hillsboro gave St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital a big boost today when they presented St. Jude with a check for $43,000 as part of the Subaru “Share the Love” event.

“Share the Love” allows customers at Subaru dealerships to choose a designated charity to donate $250 of their sales to.

This is the fourth year Royal Moore has presented a big check to St. Jude which helps families of children with cancer deal with everything, from treatment to transportation and meals.

“St. Jude is really important to us because of its life-saving mission for children,” said Brent Arritola from Royal Moore. “And in today’s environment, it’s a non-political organization that helps everyone regardless of any kind of affiliation.”

Gideon, a cancer survivor from Southwest Washington, was treated at St. Jude for a rare melanoma and he shared his appreciation for companies donating to help treat future generations of cancer patients.

“It just really warms my heart to see people and companies like Royal Moore giving so much to St. Jude because, without companies like them, I wouldn’t be alive today.”

The Royal Moore Auto Group is also raising money for St. Jude’s walk/run in September, visit their website for more information and to sign up.

