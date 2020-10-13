Local winery wins top prize in international competition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local winery has won Best in Show for its Pinot Noir!

From the once humble Dundee Hills of Dayton, Oregon, Domaine Serene has had a breakthrough — winning the top prize for its 2016 Pinot Noir at the Decanter World Wine Awards in London last month. The award show is a big deal — validating many of the thousands of subtle decisions that go into making wine.

It’s like winning the Super Bowl of wine competitions.

“There were 12,500 wines that were tasted as part of this award and Domaine Serene got not only Best in Show,” said Domaine Serene President Ryan Harris.”[It got] top honor in the whole competition itself, but the most awards overall.”

The Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are the mainstays of Domaine Serene — they make more than 70 types within that broad heading. The winery has wine lockers owned by prominent folks, such as Terry Stotts, CJ McCollum, Emeril Lagasse, Michael Jordan and others, for a place to store their wine and drink when they come in.

The award is a big boost for the label, brought about by what’s in the bottle. The wine lounge opened a year ago near Lake View Village on the old Wizers Grocery Store property. The wine lounge also offers amenities of a restaurant, so you can capture the taste of a winery tour and have the wine paired with a meal.

“The food is inspired by the wines,” Harris said. “So whenever you have something to eat here it will have had its origins in the recipe and menu creation in a wine that is really fantastic with it.

The Pinot brings a taste of the vineyard to Lake Oswego and downtown portland. This big award not only does wonders for the winery by putting an Oregon Pinot Noir on the map — but it is also one of those attention-getting moments — a great chance to get attention — in a field crowded by hundreds of wines.