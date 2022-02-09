‘Long overdue’: Oregon SoS to audit rental assistance program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Secretary of State’s office will audit the state’s rental assistance program after legislators called for this during the special session along with housing providers who say it’s taken too long to get money out the door.



The state’s rental assistance program has seen its share of issues including bad checks getting sent out and software glitches.

Currently, more than 14,000 applications still need to be processed.



That’s part of why Multifamily NW is among those who strongly support a comprehensive audit of Oregon Housing and Community Services management of the state and federal emergency rental assistance programs.

Multifamily NW sent a letter to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, which is currently holding a hearing to discuss the audit plan, asking that housing providers be included in the conversation when they look into the failings of the emergency rental assistance program.

“We do know that there’s still a need out there for this rental assistance to get out and you know…frankly, the audit is long overdue and we’re hoping that Oregonians get answers and that we’re able to implement corrections,” Michael Havlik, Deputy Executive Director for Multifamily NW said.



In an email with Oregon Housing and Community Services, State Audits Director Kip Memmott said “the state is facing criticism for stopping the application process for these funds even though it has been reported that Oregon was one of the timeliest states issuing rental assistance.”

OHCS says it has exceeded all federal performance benchmarks related to paying out funds and that the program is a top performer nationally.