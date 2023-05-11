Robin Reidel of Hubbard hit Win for Life jackpot, winning $1,000 a week for the rest of his life (Courtesy: Oregon Lottery).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hubbard man has regularly tried his hand at the Oregon Lottery since it launched in 2001. His determination finally paid off 22 years later when he hit the Win for Life jackpot.

Robin Riedel, who drives a truck for a concrete business, purchased his winning ticket at the Woodburn Liquor Store on Sunday and learned of his big win the following night, according to the Oregon Lottery. That win earned him a $1,000 check each week for the remainder of his life.

When it came to playing the lottery, Riedel said: “It’s not a matter of if, but when” he’d win.

With the winnings, Riedel plans to treat his wife, Debi, and himself to a vacation to St. Lucia where they will celebrate their upcoming wedding anniversary. He told Oregon Lottery he will be using some of the winnings to pay bills and fund renovations to the home he and Debi bought three years ago.

“The money will allow us to do some things we wouldn’t be able to do,” said Reidel. “I’m hoping to retire in another two to three years.”