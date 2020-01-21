Firefighters save teenage girl from burning house

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When a Longview family escaped their burning home on Monday night, they realized they were missing one family member.

Longview Fire along with Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue arrived at a house fire on 16th avenue just before 9 p.m. Thick smoke led them to an attached garage on 16th Avenue that was fully involved with flames spreading inside the connected home. Fire crews confirmed the family had escaped — but once the family did a headcount, they realized they were missing a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in their basement.

Firefighters quickly went into the burning building and down into the basement in order to search for the girl. They found the teen sound asleep in the basement, which only had two small windows. If the fire had spread much more, she would have been trapped without any way out.

Firefighters rescued her from the building, and thankfully no medical attention was required.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes and fire crews stayed on the scene to clean up for about an hour afterward. Investigators have not determined the exact cause, but are looking at several possibilities including a wall heater. Damage is estimated to be about $75,000.

The home did not have working fire alarms, according to Longview Fire.