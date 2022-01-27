Looking back at a teacher’s 30-year fight to change Oregon’s song

Revised lyrics for "Oregon, my Oregon" became official in summer 2021

PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — Last summer, Oregon lawmakers approved changes to the state song in order to make the lyrics more inclusive and less racist.

This was thanks to the efforts of one Beaverton woman who didn’t give up the fight. Over 30 years ago, Amy Shapiro was asked to teach Oregon’s state song to her music students — but she believed it was time for a change.

Shapiro’s revised lyrics for “Oregon, my Oregon” became official in summer 2021 — an achievement the former music teacher wasn’t sure would ever happen after years of working with state lawmakers.

“I did not want to teach those words to the kids,” Shapiro explained. “They knew how I felt about American-Indians and everybody.”

Amy Shapiro and her music students performing.

Amy Shapiro and her music students performing.

Amy Shapiro and her music students.

The lyrics she was talking about included, “Land of the empire builders, conquered and held by free men,

Fairest and the best. Blest by the blood of martyrs.”

Shapiro was first asked to teach the song in 1990 for her students to perform at a large event.

“I didn’t go into detail about what they meant about ‘the blood of martyrs,’ these were third to fifth graders… and ’empire builders and fairest and the best,’ I thought, these are terrible words,” Shapiro said. “I really don’t like it.”

So, the music teacher changed them. Among other changes, Shapiro swapped “land of empire builders” to “land of majestic mountains,” while “forests and rolling rivers, grandest and the best” replaced “conquered and held by free men, fairest and best.”

Shapiro says not everyone in the legislature was initially on board.

“When I was giving testimony at first, they were like, ‘Well we shouldn’t cancel history, we shouldn’t change history,’ but then when I told them what I was doing and what the words were and the mountains and everything, they came around — they really did. They said, ‘Well, I think this is good.'”

So she persisted, performing the revised song with a few groups like the Hillsboro Symphony in 2016 and again in the spring of 2021.

On June 7, 2021, Oregon lawmakers made the revised lyrics official — more than 30 years after Shapiro started her journey.

If you’re interested in seeing the full bill that revised the lyrics, visit this link. To watch Shapiro perform the song, check out this Youtube video.