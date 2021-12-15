The 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard posted a photo of jet on Twitter December 15, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mystery of the shaking and a loud boom reported by people in Lincoln County Tuesday has been solved.

It wasn’t an earthquake or explosion. Instead, it was a training exercise being done by jets with the 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard.

The 142nd Wing said in a statement that during training off the coast they inadvertently went supersonic which caused a sonic boom pointed towards the coastline.

Yesterday at around 1:30 p.m, we conducted a training flight off the coast of Oregon. We inadvertently caused a sonic boom while pointed slightly toward the coastline. We understand that this caused concern from our coastal residents and for that we sincerely apologize. pic.twitter.com/ndIe6tmEHa — 142nd Wing (@142ndWG) December 15, 2021

In a post made Tuesday Newport police had said they confirmed with U.S. Geological Survey, the boom had not come from an earthquake.