Loud boom, shaking in Lincoln Co. caused by supersonic jets

Oregon

by: Alex Heiden, Hailey Dunn

The 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard posted a photo of jet on Twitter December 15, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mystery of the shaking and a loud boom reported by people in Lincoln County Tuesday has been solved.

It wasn’t an earthquake or explosion. Instead, it was a training exercise being done by jets with the 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard.

The 142nd Wing said in a statement that during training off the coast they inadvertently went supersonic which caused a sonic boom pointed towards the coastline.

In a post made Tuesday Newport police had said they confirmed with U.S. Geological Survey, the boom had not come from an earthquake.

