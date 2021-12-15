PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mystery of the shaking and a loud boom reported by people in Lincoln County Tuesday has been solved.
It wasn’t an earthquake or explosion. Instead, it was a training exercise being done by jets with the 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard.
The 142nd Wing said in a statement that during training off the coast they inadvertently went supersonic which caused a sonic boom pointed towards the coastline.
In a post made Tuesday Newport police had said they confirmed with U.S. Geological Survey, the boom had not come from an earthquake.