Loved ones remember 2 killed in separate falling tree incidents

Maurice Tayborn, who was killed by a falling tree on Nov. 6, 2021. Credit: Kelly Romero

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Families and friends are remembering two people killed over the weekend by falling trees in two separate incidents.

One of the two incidents on Saturday happened at a homeless campsite on Northeast Sandy and 118th, killing a beloved family member, while the other happened when the victim, a 14-year-old high school student, was volunteering to plant trees at a park.

Family tells KOIN 6 News Maurice Anthony Tayborn, 33, was killed Saturday when a huge branch fell onto his campsite. The branch also resulted in a second person being taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening leg injuries, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Tayborn, a beloved father, son, brother and uncle, was a rap artist from the Twin Cities area known as King Arnice. Family members told KOIN 6 News they are devastated by his loss.

Deputies were also called out to Thousand Acres Park on the Sandy River Delta on Saturday, where 14-year-old Christopher Kelly was killed by a falling tree limb while planting trees there with Friends of Trees.

Kelly, a freshman at Central Catholic High School, was a sweet boy with a big and loving heart, according to his family and friends.

KOIN 6 News was told Central Catholic brought in extra counselors and service dogs to help grieving staff and students.

Saturday saw high wind gusts around the state.

