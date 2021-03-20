Luis Palau memorial service to be livestreamed Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Family and close friends will gather Saturday afternoon in a final farewell to evangelist Luis Palau, who died March 11 at the age of 86.

Though the memorial service is designed for a small group of people, it will be livestreamed on the Luis Palau Facebook page and on his personal website. No registration is necessary for the 2 p.m. event.

His son, Kevin, said they wished everyone could be together in person, but COVID-19 restrictions will be honored.

“We know even over a video stream this time will be incredibly meaningful. Dad’s wish for his memorial was that it would be a time to praise and glorify the King of Heaven. And that’s exactly what we’ll do,” he said.

Watch the memorial service here:

Facebook: Luis Palau

Website: Luis Palau

Luis Palau was born in Argentina and went on to work with Billy Graham before establishing his own powerhouse international ministry. In January 2018 he announced he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. He died at his home in Portland.

Over a career that spanned more than half a century, he authored 50 books and addressed 30 million people in 75 countries at evangelical “festivals” that were his modern-day take on the more traditional crusades that boosted his mentor and idol, Graham, to fame.

His radio programs, including the international Spanish-language “Luis Palau Responde,” are broadcast on 3,500 stations in 48 countries, and his Portland-based Luis Palau Association organizes dozens of events each year on five continents.

The vastness of his evangelical empire, especially among Spanish-speaking faithful, long ago earned him the nickname the “Billy Graham of Latin America.”

Palau, who had hoped to become a lawyer, was working an entry-level job at a bank when he heard Graham on the radio in 1952. It was transformative, he would later say, and Palau decided he wanted to become an evangelist himself one day.

Palau moved to Oregon in 1960 to attend the Multnomah School of the Bible in Portland and met his future wife, a fellow Bible school student named Pat. The couple married in 1961 and had four sons, building their early family life around missionary work.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.