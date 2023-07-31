Crystal Cruises rebranded to "Crystal" after being acquired by travel company Abercrombie & Kent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A luxury cruise company that halted operations in 2022 is getting a second life following a rebranding and relaunch this summer. And in 2024, the cruise is set to stop in Portland.

Early last year, the brand formerly known as Crystal Cruises stopped sailing due to its parent company Genting Hong Kong declaring bankruptcy.

In July 2022, high-end travel company Abercrombie & Kent acquired Crystal Cruises — and dropped the “cruises.”

Although “cruises” has been removed from the name, the brand will continue offering them to guests through the Crystal Serenity and the Crystal Symphony — both of which were renovated in a $150 million makeover.

“Crystal’s pioneering partnership with Abercrombie & Kent provides guests with unparalleled access to the most sought-after experiences, destinations, and the latest cultural makers around the world,” the brand said.

The Symphony ship includes suites of up to 909 square feet, a pickleball court, piano bar, spa, movie theater, nightclub, fine dining options and more.

Crystal single-guest room (Courtesy Crystal)

Crystal Symphony Umi Uma restaurant rendering (Courtesy Crystal)

Crystal Symphony spa beauty salon (Courtesy Crystal)

Featuring many of the same amenities, the Serenity vessel will be the first to set sail on July 31 from Marseille, France, to Lisbon, Portugal.

A Crystal spokesperson said “The Cruise Guy” Stewart Chiron will be onboard throughout the cruise to report on the company’s inaugural ride.

Next year, however, Portlanders can expect a stop closer to home.

The Crystal Serenity will travel from San Diego to Vancouver, B.C., during summer 2024. The eight-night cruise will include port stops in San Francisco, Astoria and the Rose City. According to the website, fares for a two-occupant room start at $4,400 per guest.

Interested travelers can request a more accurate quote online.