The Atticus Hotel as seen on Google Street View May 23, 2023.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon hotel is in the limelight for being among the U.S.’s most-celebrated stays, according to travelers from all over the globe.

On Tuesday morning, travel research platform Tripadvisor named the winners of its 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards. Every year, the website analyzes user reviews and ratings over a 12-month period to determine the winners in each category.

So far, Trip Advisor has released the names of the top hotels, beaches and hotels across the world and within certain regions and countries.

The Atticus Hotel in McMinnville was dubbed one of the U.S.’s “Best of the Best” hotels this year, which means it’s in the top 1% of Tripadvisor listings.

“The Atticus Hotel is a luxury boutique hotel located in Historic Downtown McMinnville — the heart of Oregon Wine Country,” the travel platform said. “With 36 uniquely inspired rooms — from Studios to a Penthouse — an onsite restaurant & bar, valet parking, concierge, Dutch bikes and more, the Atticus Hotel offers an extensive list of services & amenities in an unbeatable location.”

The lodging has more than 600 Tripadvisor reviews, as well as a perfect five-star rating. The website says Atticus Hotel is the No. 1 stay in McMinnville.

According to Visit McMinnville, business partners Erin Stephenson and Brian Shea opened the Atticus Hotel in 2018 after seeing the success of their other boutique lodging company 3rd Street Flats.

As 3rd Street Flats’ sister property, the Atticus Hotel is a more luxurious take on McMinnville lodging. The rooms hold up to six guests, and some of them include a balcony, fireplace and freestanding tub.

The Atticus Hotel also boasts being walking distance away from 18 tasting rooms and 35 restaurants in Oregon’s wine country.

Find the “Best of the Best” hotel at 375 NE Ford Street in McMinnville.