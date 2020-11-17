Macy’s at Lloyd Center permanently closing

This Friday, July 10, 2015 photo shows signage at a Macy’s department store at the Hanover Mall in Hanover, Mass. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

PORTLAND. Ore. (KOIN) — Macy’s at Lloyd Center is permanently closing.

The closure was announced to the state, saying they will be closed by Jan. 31, 2021. A total of 83 people will be laid off as a result of the closure.

In March, it was announced that they would furlough 130,000 people nationwide.

There are eight other Macy’s stores in Oregon, but the Lloyd Center location was the only remaining in Portland.