Macy’s at Lloyd Center permanently closing

PORTLAND. Ore. (KOIN) — Macy’s at Lloyd Center is permanently closing.
The closure was announced to the state, saying they will be closed by Jan. 31, 2021. A total of 83 people will be laid off as a result of the closure.
In March, it was announced that they would furlough 130,000 people nationwide.
There are eight other Macy’s stores in Oregon, but the Lloyd Center location was the only remaining in Portland.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.