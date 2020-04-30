Major crime team investigates Sweet Home fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A preliminary investigation suggests the four people found dead in a Sweet Home house fire did not die from the fire.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning at the Tamarack Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park. Firefighters said they found four deceased victims inside the single-wide manufactured home.

Police said Wednesday investigators found trauma to the victims’ bodies not consistent with a fire. The Sweet Home Police Department said it called on other agencies to help with the investigation.

The Oregon State Police Arson Unit, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office and detectives from the Linn County Major Crimes Team are among those working on the case.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest the public is at any risk and they are not looking for anyone in connection to the incident. Officers are asking people to avoid publicly speculating about the circumstances of the situation.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.

