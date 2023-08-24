PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three years after Measure 110’s passage, an Emerson College Polling survey released on Wednesday found a majority of surveyed Oregon voters support repealing the measure.

The poll, which was commissioned by the Foundation for Drug Policy Solutions, surveyed registered Oregon voters “to measure public attitudes towards Measure 110.”

Voters approved Measure 110 in 2020, decriminalizing possession of hard drugs in favor of addiction treatment options funded by the state’s cannabis tax.

Emerson College Polling reported a margin of error of +/- 3% and collected data Aug. 8-9 2023.

Emerson College Polling asked respondents which statement is closest to their view: Measure 110 should be repealed completely or Measure 110 should be left as is. According to the poll, 56% of respondents said Measure 110 should be repealed completely, whereas 45% said the measure should be left as is.

The poll found that 64% of surveyed voters think parts of the measure should be repealed in order to bring back penalties for possession of small amounts of hard drugs. Meanwhile, 36% said Measure 110 should be left as is.

A majority of respondents also said Measure 110 increased homelessness in their communities, with 54% reporting increased homelessness and 38% saying the measure had no impact on homelessness. Meanwhile, 8% said the measure decreased homelessness.

In terms of safety impacts, a total of 50% of respondents said Measure 110 decreased safety in their communities with 33% saying the measure made communities much less safe and 15% saying it made communities somewhat less safe.

A total of 20% of Oregon voters surveyed said the measure made their communities safer with 6% saying communities were much safer and 14% saying communities were somewhat safer.

Pollsters presented an audit that found 1% of people who were cited for possessing controlled substances sought treatment with a new hotline created as part of the measure. When presented with the audit, the poll found 38% of Oregon voters were more likely to support a repeal of Measure 110. Meanwhile, 25% said they were less likely to support a repeal and 38% said the information did not change their view of the measure.

The poll asked voters if they were more or less likely to support a lawmaker if they voted to repeal Measure 110. The poll found 41% of Oregon voters were more likely to vote for a lawmaker if they voted to repeal the measure whereas 33% said they are less likely to vote for the lawmaker and 25% said this would not impact how they vote.

While the Oregon Health Authority says some drug addiction treatment facilities have been expanded and some new facilities have come online, there have been challenges in the rollout of funding programs under the measure as Oregonians grapple with a drug crisis, OHA previously told KOIN 6 News.

Oregon’s first medical detox center using Measure 110 funds is set to open later in August.