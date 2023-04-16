Police are searching for Rene Castro, 36, who is suspected to have shot and killed a police officer April 15, 2023 (NPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Nyssa, Oregon police officer was shot and killed Saturday night while attempting to stop a suspect and the suspect is still on the run, according to the Malheur County district attorney’s office and Oregon State Police.

Around 8:20 p.m., Nyssa Police Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson was dispatched to a call about a violent individual causing damage to property and threatening others in a home, officials said.

Johnson, 43, learned that the suspect, Rene Castro, left the scene in a vehicle, so a pursuit began, authorities said.

When the suspect’s vehicle began stopping at a residence and Johnson attempted to make contact, police said an armed person, believed to be Castro, opened fire, killing Johnson before he could return fire. The suspect then fled the scene.

Johnson died at the scene before EMTs and deputies from the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office could arrive.

The search for Castro is still underway and police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 541-473-5125.

Malheur County district attorney’s office says the investigation is being led by Oregon State Police and assisted by other local, county and federal authorities.