PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A single-car crash in Polk County took the life of a 74-year-old man on Monday, police said.

Authorities believe that the victim, William Bailey, may have suffered a “medical event” before the crash. His vehicle traveled 1,000 feet through a field before striking a power pole, according to police.

Police responded to the crash, which was off Hwy 22 near milepost 20, just after 2:30 p.m. Bailey was declared dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Bailey’s vehicle continued onto Merill Lane NW after hitting the power pole and became entangled in wire after striking a fence.