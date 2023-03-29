PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dancer and dance manager at a Portland area club is accused of sexually assaulting four people, but Beaverton police say he may have more victims.

Ali Muhammed Quraishi, 32, was indicted on March 17 by a Washington County Grand Jury on 16 charges related to the assault of four victims, authorities announced on Wednesday.

According to Beaverton police, they received a report on May 30, 2022, of a sexual assault at an apartment in the Cedar Mill area where the victim said they met Quraishi.

Authorities say Quraishi worked as a dancer/dance manager at a club in Portland, which is where officials said he met the victim.

After investigating, Beaverton police said they discovered that Quraishi had more victims, at least four of whom have been identified so far.

Based on the alleged crimes, however, Beaverton detectives said it is likely that Quraishi had more victims.

Anyone who had inappropriate interactions with Quraishi or anyone with information about his involvement with similar crimes is asked to contact detective Maggie Brown at 971-253-9690 or madalynbrown@beavertoneoregon.gov.

Quraishi has been charged with three counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count each of invasion of personal privacy in the first degree and assault in the fourth degree.