PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and killing a 71-year-old man after a dispute.

Nickolas Trevor Jessee, 37, who had reportedly been staying at the victim’s house, was lodged at Lane County Jail and charged with second-degree murder.

Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, dispatchers received a call from a neighbor who said there was a dispute between two men at a residence in the 44000 block of McKenzie Hwy.

Deputies arrived and found 71-year-old Gary Stuart Coulter outside on the ground with severe injuries, according to authorities, who said he was taken away by paramedics but died moments later.

The sheriff’s office said that Jessee fled from the scene in a car, then returned a short time later before leaving on foot.

Around 10:30 a.m on Saturday, Jessee was located by a deputy off the highway, approximately a quarter-mile west of the residence, authorities said, when he was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

No other details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.