PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man drove an SUV through the main door of a local business Monday, where he ran over one employee and threatened another with a knife, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the business on Mason Road around 4:20 p.m., they reported there were “several employees holding down a male in the parking lot of the business.”

Investigators say 55-year-old Robert France from Alamogordo, New Mexico had driven a green 1997 GMC Yukon through the main door, running over a 35-year-old employee in the process.

Once inside, authorities stated France had gotten out of his vehicle and threatened a 53-year-old employee with a knife. The remaining employees subdued France until officers arrived.

Sheriff Michelle Duncan says the 35-year-old employee was first transported to the Salem Hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was later moved to Portland’s Legacy Emanual Medical Center.

The 53-year-old employee was brought to Albany General Hospital, where he was treated for the knife wound and released.

France was arrested on charges of assault in the first degree, and the sheriff’s office says other changes are pending.

Authorities ask anyone with information about France or the incident to contact Detective Dakotah Hinrichs at 541-967-3950.

This investigation remains ongoing.