Man accused of shooting son dies in Yamhill County Jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Newberg man accused of shooting his 3-year-old son in the head with a pellet gun earlier this month has died by apparent suicide.

Shane Earl Rader was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday night in Yamhill County. Deputies said despite lifesaving efforts, the 46-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Rader was taken into custody on June 15 on multiple charges including attempted aggravated murder and domestic violence.

According to authorities, Rader shot his youngest biological son in the midst of a domestic violence altercation with the child’s mother. The altercation reportedly began after Rader unlawfully entered the home and threatened to kill the whole family — and ultimately resulted in Rader shooting the child in the head with a high-powered pellet rifle.

Rader fled the scene and took the 3-year-old boy and his 6-year-old brother with him, according to law enforcement officials. A short time later, authorities were informed that both of the boys had been dropped off at the Newberg Providence Hospital Emergency Department.

Rader was found and detained minutes later.

The boy was said to be in serious condition at the time. His current condition is unclear.