PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Surveillance video led to the arrest of a man connected to a tire slashing spree that left more than 90 damaged vehicles, Sandy police said.

Tyler Hardy was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on multiple counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

Police suspect the initial incident happened Sunday night and into Monday morning, likely between midnight and 4 a.m. Monday. The second spree is suspected to have happened sometime Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Sandy police received a rash of vandalism reports on Monday but said there were likely more victims. By Thursday morning, police said they received a total of 93 reports of tires either being slashed, punctured or damaged in some way.

“We want to thank our community for their assistance in this investigation. Without your diligence in checking your personal surveillance camera footage, we would not have been able to resolve this so quickly,” said Sandy police.