Bullet holes in the door of motel room 207 (Gresham Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested after allegedly firing a handgun several times in a Gresham hotel.

Gresham police responded Thursday to the Extended Stay American Suites on NE 181st Avenue, where it was reported that a room had bullet holes in the door.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reported hearing shots coming from the room.

A short time later police say Joseph Carrillo, 34, exited the room carrying a handgun and pointing it at officers.

According to Gresham PD, one officer fired their weapon and Carillo dropped to the ground.

Carillo was taken into custody and checked for injuries, and Gresham PD says it was determined he was not injured by gunfire.

According to investigators, Carillo fired multiple rounds inside the room, through the door, and into the neighboring unit. The other unit was unoccupied.

Carillo has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on two charges of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangering, and menacing.