PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he stabbed someone outside Newport City Hall.

The Newport Police Department responded to the front lawn of the Newport City Hall Tuesday after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Police said there were several tents on the front lawn of the property and one person at the tents stabbed another with a folding knife.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect, later identified as Scott Leander Camirand, 46, of Newport, walk behind his victim while holding a folding knife and stab him in the back. He then allegedly walked away, wiping blood off his blade and then folding it up.

Police performed first aid on the victim and began a search for Camirand.

Officers found Camirand walking away from the scene and detained him. They said he had a folding knife on him at the time of the arrest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for his wounds.

Camirand is facing charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and disorderly conduct.