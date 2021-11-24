Missouri man arrested by FBI for threatening several OR schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested in Missouri after he sent threats to several Oregon school districts over the past few weeks, police said.

The suspect sent a bomb threat to Sherwood School District in early November. Since then he also threatened multiple schools and hospitals in Washington, Yamhill and Marion counties, officials said.

Sherwood’s School Resource Officer James Wolfer and city detectives worked with Newberg-Dundee Police Department and found the man was living in St. Louis, Missouri.

Sherwood’s School Resource Officer James Wolfer (Sherwood Police Dept. via Facebook)

SRO Wolfer contacted the FBI, who were able to find the suspect and arrest him without incident.

“SRO Wolfer takes this role seriously, and worked hard to assist outside agencies when they had threats called in by the same suspect,” Sherwood Police said.

Tigard Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Newberg-Dundee Police Department, the Portland United States Attorney’s Office and the St. Louis FBI field office were all involved in the investigation and arrest of the man.