Man convicted of murdering mom escapes custody in Pendleton

Thaddeus Ziemlak has escaped custody in the past

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say an Oregon resident who was convicted of murder in the death of his mother in her Eugene home in 2004 has escaped from the supervision of the Psychiatric Security Review Board.

The Register-Guard reports the board sent a notice Thursday asking for the public’s help to find 36-year-old Thaddeus Ziemlak.

Ziemalk was last seen Jan. 5 when he was leaving his residential facility in Pendleton on a planned community outing.

He was due back at his residence that afternoon, but did not return.

Ziemlak is 5-foot-10-inches tall, 170 pounds with sandy brown hair, green eyes and acne scars.

He escaped custody previously and was found in Wenatchee, Washington.