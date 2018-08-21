Man dies after 50-foot fall at Bridal Veil Falls

Oregon

by: Cole Miller and KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was hiking with his family at Bridal Veil Falls died after he fell from the trail on Tuesday.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said John Ferdinand Winther, 64, fell about 50 feet. Winther was from Mastic Beach, New York. 

Officials said bystanders attempted CPR before medics arrived but Winther was declared dead at the scene.

Winther was hiking on a trail that has been open for an extended period of time.

The Eagle Creek Fire, which started nearly a year ago, closed many trails in the Columbia River Gorge.

Sgt. Brandon White with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the trail the man and his family were climbing was not heavily affected by the fire. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss