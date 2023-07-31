PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lane County search and rescue team was unable to revive an individual whose body was pulled from the Willamette River on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, a man was kayaking down the Middle Fork Boat Launch when his watercraft crashed into a log and flipped over. Authorities said a second individual was floating on an inner tube tied to the kayak.

Officers responded to the incident around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. LCSO reported that the person using the tube was able to reach the shore, but the male kayaker hadn’t resurfaced since the vessel “became entangled” in the log.

Marine Patrol and Search and Rescue pulled the victim to the shore after arriving at the scene. According to officials, the team was unable to resuscitate him.

Lane County officials said the man wasn’t wearing a life jacket, but there was one attached to his kayak.

The Sheriff’s Office isn’t disclosing the victim’s identity at this time.