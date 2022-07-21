The man was 24. He was not immediately identified.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man drowned Wednesday after jumping from his sailboat into a lake for a swim and the boat drifted away from him, deputies said.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report just before 8 p.m. that a man had gone missing and possibly drowned in Waldo Lake.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the man unconscious in the water and some performed CPR on the man before medics got to the scene, LCSO said.

Emergency medical responders gave the man CPR, too, but he did not survive.

Deputies learned the man, who was 24 years old, had taken a sailboat on the lake and decided to go for a swim. The boat drifted away from him, and he sank beneath the surface and drowned, LCSO said.

The man was not immediately identified.