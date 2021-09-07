Man faces judge for wife’s murder, 25 years after remains found

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arraigned on Tuesday for the murder of his wife 25 years after her remains were found, according to authorities in Polk County.

Brian Clifton, 68, faced a judge on a first-degree murder charge and was ordered to be held without bail in the Polk County Jail in connection with the slaying of his wife Kathy Clifton back in 1996.

Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Kathy Clifton’s remains were found in September 1996 wrapped up in a tarp and bound with rope in the hills overlooking the Mill Creek area in rural Polk County. Kathy Clifton, who had lived in the Salem area for most of her marriage with Brian, was last heard from in March 1996 when she reported a hit-and-run crash to Salem police.

For decades, investigators used forensics experts’ sketches, sculptures and CT scans to try to identify her, but weren’t able to do it until 2019 after a DNA profile was developed from the remains and genealogists working with a TV show identified Kathy Clifton.

Authorities said there were no missing person reports made about the victim in 1996, nor was there a record of divorce between her and her husband. Detectives learned Brian Clifton married another woman about a month after Kathy’s remains were found and moved out of Oregon.

Authorities say Brian Clifton admitted to his involvement in her murder last month after a grand jury handed down an indictment for the murder of Kathy Clifton.