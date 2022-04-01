PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Eugene man is facing multiple charges after he was pulled over in Springfield and his passenger told the Lane County deputy there was meth in the car, resulting in law enforcement also finding heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, pills and multiple firearms, including a “ghost gun,” authorities said.

Thirty-seven-year-old Raymond Kennedy is currently in Lane County Jail on charges including felon in possession of a restricted weapon, driving while suspended and other outstanding warrants, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials said it happened on Monday afternoon when a Lane County deputy spotted a vehicle speeding on Interstate 105 in Springfield.

When Kennedy pulled over, the deputy ran a records check but also noticed Kennedy hand multiple things to his passenger, according to officials. The records check came back with a notice that Kennedy was wanted on multiple warrants for his arrest and had a suspended driver’s license, resulting in him being taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Kennedy’s passenger then allegedly told the deputy there was meth in the vehicle and Kennedy had handed her a stun-gun.

Eventually, an Oregon State Police drug detection K9 came to the scene and alerted authorities of drugs in the vehicle, which resulted in a search warrant to search the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies ultimately found more than half a pound of meth, about 75 grams of heroin, more than 10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, about 500 pills believed to be fentanyl, several hundred dollars in cash and three firearms, one of which was stolen and another a “ghost gun” without serial number or identification.

Authorities say they’re considering more charges against Kennedy. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

The investigation is ongoing.