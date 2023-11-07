FBI took custody of Leland Patrick Harper in Portugal in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 62-year-old man is guilty of sexually abusing a child over several years and then attempting to bribe witnesses in the case that followed, a Multnomah County jury announced on Monday.

Leland Patrick Harper was found guilty of 73 charges, including 23 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 16 counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, 14 counts of luring a minor, three counts of unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of first-degree sodomy, and one count of encouraging child sexual abuse.

The rest of the charges include six counts of witness tampering, four counts of bribing a witness, two counts of conspiracy to bribe a witness, and two counts of conspiracy to commit witness tampering.

In 2021, international law enforcement agencies worked together to help the FBI take custody of Harper in Portugal. He was held in the Multnomah County Jail with a bail set at $11 million.

Harper’s trial ended on Nov. 6, and his sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024.