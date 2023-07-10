Travis Helms also pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted robbery.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 37-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a parking lot shooting resulted in the death of another man, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Travis Helms pleaded guilty to first-agree manslaughter with a firearm, along with one count of first-degree attempted robbery. A judge handed down his sentence on Monday.

In Oct. 2022, Helms shot a man in the parking lot of a department store off SE 148th Avenue and SE Division Street in the Centennial neighborhood. The victim was taken to a local hospital but passed away a week later. Video surveillance confirmed the incident, authorities said.

Helms is currently in custody in Multnomah County and will be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.