Devere Ben Charley, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon

Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence that may be disturbing for some readers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was sentenced to more than three years in prison on Tuesday after “brutally” assaulting a woman with a piece of firewood in 2022, according to the Oregon District Attorney’s Office.

An FBI investigation revealed that Devere Ben Charley, 24, attacked the woman and left her lying injured on a couch in a home on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on Nov. 29, 2022.

Police found the woman and brought her to a local hospital, where she received treatment for a broken nose, fractured arm, multiple cuts, and a concussion. During her care, she needed a blood transfusion due to “significant blood loss from wounds on her head and face.”

The woman told officers that Charley had been drinking when he assaulted her.

Her daughter also witnessed her injured on a home security camera from another location, and also saw Charley throw a piece of bloody firewood into a stove, officials said.

On Sept. 29, Charley pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. He will now serve 40 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.