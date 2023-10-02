PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dominic Austin, who is accused of harassing his Black neighbors at a Gresham apartment was indicted by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on 33 charges.

Austin, 19, is accused of harassing neighbors, which was caught on video by their Ring Security Camera, as well as violating a stalking order.

In the videos, Austin appears to be seen pounding on the door with a knife, saying slurs and making threats of rape.

Nubrittany Smith, who lives in the apartment with her mother, shared the impact that the threats had on their everyday life.

“You have to make sure you look outside your peep-hole. You look at your Ring camera before you exit your home,” Smith said. “Honestly, it’s like you live inside of a jail or something.”

According to Smith, they reported the incident on June 30, but nothing ever happened.

It would take several months and many more reports before Austin was finally evicted on Sept. 8.

Upon reviewing evidence, the DA brought the case to the Grand Jury and now Austin faces charges including, three counts of first-degree attempted burglary, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, 13 counts of menacing, three counts of second-degree bias crime and 10 counts of violating a court’s stalking protective order.

Austin remains in custody in Multnomah County on $20,000 security.