PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was rescued by the Coast Guard off the coast of Fort Stevens, near Astoria, after his sailboat became disabled Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., a Fort Stevens Park Ranger called the Coast Guard to report a 26-foot long sail boat had a torn sail and no one visible on deck, officials said.

Once a helicopter and a Station Cape Disappointment boat crew reached the sailboat, a man came on deck without signs of distress.

According to the Coast Guard, helicopter crews reported the sailboat was dragging its anchor and was quickly approaching the surf zone. Officials said the man jumped into the water and was recued by the boat crew.

The sailboat eventually washed ashore 1.5 miles north of the Peter Iredale shipwreck site.

Officials said, as a precaution, the man was taken to the hospital and showed signs of mild hypothermia.