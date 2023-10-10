PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gaston residents were asked to shelter in place on Tuesday morning after a man allegedly fired a gun at officers before fleeing from authorities, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Zachary Phillips, 27, was arrested on outstanding warrants and multiple new charges, including felony eluding, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person, authorities said.

“There’s a lot of information that we’re still going to try to figure out. But as of right now, the most important thing is he’s in custody,” said WCSO deputy Danny DiPietro.

According to officials, a WCSO deputy attempted to pull over Phillips, who was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento, just after 3:45 a.m. But one of the occupants of the car fired a gun at the deputy during the pursuit after Phillips sped off at over 100 mph, WCSO said.

The car eventually came to a stop at the intersection of Hwy 47 and East Main Street in Gaston after deputies said they were able to puncture the car’s tires with a spike strip.

Officials say Phillips was able to escape on foot and attempted to carjack someone, which is when the shelter-in-place was initiated.

“For the safety of the community, the deputies used a reverse 911 system through the Washington County Consolidated Communication Agency and requested that the Gaston community members shelter in place,” WCSO said.

After hours of searching, Phillips was spotted near the Gaston Fire Station just before 7:30 a.m. He was treated for minor injuries before being taken to the Washington County Jail.

One of the passengers in the car, James Tijerina, 30, was arrested on multiple warrants. The other passenger in the car was not arrested.

Detectives say they are still actively investigating the carjacking incident involving Phillips, and additional charges could be forthcoming. Authorities are also still searching for the gun used in the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 503-629-0111.