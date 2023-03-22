PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities say a man was shot and killed during a confrontation with Linn County deputies as they responded to a reported disturbance on Tuesday afternoon.

The deputies responded to the report near Cascadia around 2 p.m., and when the deputies arrived, confronted 30-year-old Noah David Colgrove of Sweet Home, according to Oregon State Police. Colgrove was armed at the time of the confrontation, according to authorities; however, OSP did not specify the type of weapon.

According to the Oregon State Police Major Crimes Section and the Linn County Major Crimes Team, two deputies shot Colgrove during the confrontation. Authorities say that deputies provided emergency medical aid, but Colgrove was declared deceased at the scene.

Officials have yet to share what actions lead to the shooting involving the deputies but said that the deputies, who were not immediately named, were uninjured during the incident.

Per the law enforcement agency’s policy, the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to Oregon State Police.

The investigation is ongoing.