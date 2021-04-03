Man struck and killed by train on tracks in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A person walking on the tracks in Eugene was struck and killed by a train.

At 2:44 p.m. Friday, a man was reported to have been walking on the train tracks and was hit by an oncoming train near Chambers Street and Railroad Boulevard.

The train had activated its horn and whistle, and applied emergency breaks. The man appeared not to hear and he was struck.

Eugene Police responded to investigate and the train line’s traffic was stopped to allow incidence response. The man, in his mid-50s, died and police withheld his name until his family is notified.