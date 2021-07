White man was 25-40, with a tattoo of a cross and "RIP" on his arm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man whose body was found floating in the Willamette River on Friday has not yet been identified, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The white man who was between 25-40 was found Friday afternoon by a group of kayakers south of Wheatland Ferry in Yamhill County. Authorities said he had a cross with “RIP” tattooed on his right forearm.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Tyrone Jenkins at 503.932.6076.