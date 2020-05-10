Some state parks open while many beaches remain closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The beaches are still closed in many of Oregon’s coastal communities despite the arrival of hot weather. In Seaside, city leaders said that, for the most part, people are respecting the rules and staying off the beaches.

The beaches in Seaside have been closed since March 23. The city does have beach patrol officers who have been enforcing the restrictions. City officials said some people have been frustrated about the lack of access to the beaches, but have not seen too many violators.

City spokesperson Jon Rahl said those patrols have been focusing on education for the most part, though people can still be cited for ignoring the closures.

“We’ve had really good patrol,” said Rahl. “I think the message has been pretty clear to folks, and we do appreciate the fact that visitors have been respecting that. The beaches have been closed to the locals, too, so it’s been frustrating to folks, but I think, for the most part, we’ve had good respect paid to that.”

Rahl said Cannon Beach is also closed for the weekend.

Meanwhile, some state parks in Oregon recently reopened after they were shut down due to the coronavirus. Hikers and runners at Tryon State Natural Area were happy to get back on the trail.

Trail runners Cole, Dylan & Spencer said Tryon Creek State Park was busy, but manageable. They said people were polite & moved out of each other's way on the trail in order to maintain social distance. #koin6news #COVID19 #Covid_19 #coronavirus #parks #SocialDistancing #pdx #OR pic.twitter.com/aqcZus74K1 — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) May 10, 2020

“It feels good now, like the first day the park is back and everyone is out here,” said trail runner Spencer.

“I’ve been running outside because you can social distance and run, but I haven’t been able to trail run or anything like that,” said Dylan, another trail runner.

Although quite a few people spent the day at the park, the runners said everyone made an effort to maintain social distance.

“People were giving us plenty of space every time we ran by. They moved off and gave us space—it was great,” said Cole.

With the return of hot weather, most feel the crowds will eventually increase with people eager to get outside.

“It’s getting hotter out, so everyone is going to be coming,” said Spencer.

As for Seaside, Rahl said they will be discussing beach and trail closures at a city council meeting on Monday.