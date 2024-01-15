PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wicked winter storm that brought Oregon and Southwest Washington to a near-halt over the weekend likely would have had an impact on schools in the region for Monday.

But with this being Martin Luther King Day, many schools are closed.

The Salem-Keizer School District is closed both Monday and Tuesday. But all of these other school districts are closed on MLK Day only:

Portland Public Schools, David Douglas, Parkrose, Reynolds, Centennial, Corbett, Gresham Barlow, Lake Oswego, West Linn-Wilsonville, North Clackamas, Oregon City, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Tigard-Tualatin.

However, school officials are likely keeping a close eye on the weather forecast. An ice storm may be coming to Oregon and Southwest Washington as the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch that begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updated school closures and delays.