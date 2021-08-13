MAPS: Air quality advisories across Oregon amid wildfires, hot temps

Smoky skies in The Dalles just before noon on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of Oregon is under an air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke and ozone pollution, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.

The DEQ, Southwest Clean Air Agency and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued and extended air quality advisories on Friday for many parts of the state due to wildfire smoke from blazes in Oregon, Washington, California and Canada in addition to metro area smog amid a heat wave.

The air quality advisories, which are listed below, are expected to last until at least noon on Monday.

Willamette Valley: Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Lane, Linn, Marion counties

Central Oregon: Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson counties

Eastern Oregon: Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

Southern Oregon: Curry, Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake counties

Air quality advisories are also in effect for Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties in Southwest Washington due to wildfire smoke and ozone, according to officials.

In The Dalles earlier on Friday, smoke was reducing visibility to five miles.

In Portland, air quality remains moderate as of 11:30 a.m.; however, temperatures in the metro area are on track for 100 degrees on Friday so long as the smoke and smog does not get thicker.

Heat and smoke will continue through Sunday before it clears out and cools down on Monday.