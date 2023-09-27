The state agency provided a map of all of the locations that are best for viewing the Ring of Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In mid-October, Oregonians will have one of the best views of the annular solar eclipse. With more than two weeks left, Oregon State Parks is already preparing residents for the big event on Saturday, Oct. 14.

According to NASA, an annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, but doesn’t completely cover the sun. Referred to as the “Ring of Fire,” this phenomenon will mostly be visible to Southwest Oregon residents in the path of annularity.

“Our park staff are ready to help visitors safely view this phenomenon,” OSP Deputy of Statewide Operations JR Collier said.

Although other Oregonians — namely, Portlanders — aren’t located in the path of annularity, they’ll still have the opportunity to view the partial eclipse. The eclipse will start at 8:06 a.m., peak at 9:19 a.m., and end at 10:39 a.m. that morning.

Collier says safety is important ahead of the solar eclipse. OSP recommends ISO 12312-2 certified solar filters, many of which will be provided across state parks.

Residents who don’t receive a pair of solar filters are advised to bring their own pair of eclipse glasses or use other projection methods. Officials say damaged filters and glasses from 2017’s solar eclipse shouldn’t be used.

“Travelers coming to Oregon should prepare for potential traffic congestion, check local weather conditions, and pack essentials, including water, food, sunscreen, and bug spray,” OSP added. “Whether you’re an experienced eclipse enthusiast or a first-time observer, prioritize safety, and plan your trip to witness the ‘ring of fire’ against Oregon’s breathtaking landscapes and clear skies.”