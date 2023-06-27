PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — McDonald’s customers might think that Big Mac prices are the same at every location in the U.S. — but prices can vary by as much as $4.60 between locations, according to data published by the food interest website Pantry & Larder.

A data map titled “McCheapest: The Price of a Big Mac in Every U.S. McDonald’s” shows that Oregon’s most expensive Big Mac will cost customers $6.50 at a location in Bend. Oregon’s cheapest Big Mac is found along the Crater Lake Highway in Medford for $4.20 — $2.30 cheaper than in Bend.

Prices can also vary drastically by neighborhood. In Portland, customers can save more than $1 per Big Mac by choosing to eat in East Portland instead of West Portland. On average, Beaverton and Hillsboro have the highest Big Mac prices in the Portland Metro area. Search the map to find your cheapest local Big Mac location.

A now-out-of-date Big Mac inflation study published by Pantry & Larder in August of 2022 shows that Oregon was 17th among other states in the price index for the most expensive Big Macs in the U.S. Oregon also ranked 26th in Big Mac affordability based on local income.

The Most expensive Big Mac on the West Coast is found in Kingston, Wash. for $7.19.