Marathoner ‘Running the Distance’ for dyslexia

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jared Blank has run countless marathons, even ran the World Marathon Challenged of 7 continents in 7 days in 2018.

For Blank, running isn’t just exercise. It’s given him a purpose, a way to help others diagnosed with dyslexia.

Running “created that mindset of just keep going after it keep working through it step by step,” he said.

He raised $50,000 for the International Dyslexia Association when he ran the World Marathon Challenge. Now, he’s written a book — Running the Distance.

“Seeing what was achievable even though facing challenges, so the book is the way to share my story and my journey with other people, provide that support and hope,” he said.

“Running the Distance” weaves together his own experiences with dyslexia from an early age with his experience running the World Marathon. The book, he said, is essentially about how dyslexia prepared him to run.

Jared Blank YouTube channel

Alll the proceeds go to the International Dyslexia Association as Jared continues to consult numerous schools about the educational challenges dyslexica presents.

“I feel a real sense of responsibility to this community, seeing the whole playing field, what students deal with, what families are going through and also the education system because I think teachers are in it to help these students.”

The International Dyslexia Association Oregon branch has launched a “Running the Distance” scholarship to help support students with their continuing education.