PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The narrow lead for Wallowa County’s “Greater Idaho” vote has shrunk to a seven-vote differential and more ballots are waiting to be counted.

Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop told KOIN 6 News that the race is definitely still too close to call after feeding a fresh round of ballots through the machine on Wednesday evening.

As of May 18, state election results show that 3,477 votes have been counted for Ballot Measure 32-007, which would require Wallowa County commissioners to join the discussion of extending Idaho’s border west, allowing the state to swallow up most of Eastern Oregon. The latest tally shows the measure is still leading with 1,742 “yes votes” and 1,735 “no” votes, shrinking the measure’s already minuscule election-night lead from 21 votes to seven.

“Greater Idaho” supporters (left) and the moment’s protesters (right) held coinciding rallies in Wallowa County on May 12, 2023. (Photos provided by the “Greater Idaho” movement and Rural Oregonians for Oregon)

Lathrop said that plenty more votes are expected to be counted, with a number of challenged ballots still awaiting confirmation and more postmark-rule ballots in the mail. The county expects more official results in the coming weeks.

If passed, Wallowa County would be the 12th county in Eastern Oregon to express interest in joining the state of Idaho.

Despite the sweeping movement among rural Oregon voters, it remains unclear how the proposed border change would actually occur.