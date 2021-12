Sgt. Jared Miller with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office died of COVID-19 complications Thursday, MCSO said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A sergeant who served 16 years with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office died of COVID-19 complications Thursday, MCSO said.

Sgt. Jared Miller had previously worked as a corrections deputy, field training officer and SWAT negotiator. He was a supervisor at the Marion County jail at the time he passed.

Miller joined MCSO in 2005.

It is currently unclear whether he was vaccinated against COVID-19.